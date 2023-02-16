Ball has triple-double, Hornets hand Spurs 14th loss in row

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LaMelo Ball had 28 points, 10 assists and a season-high 12 rebounds and the Charlotte Hornets beat San Antonio 120-110 on Wednesday night to send the Spurs into the NBA All-Star break with a 14-game losing streak. Ball had his third triple-double of the season and franchise-leading ninth overall. P.J. Washington continued his hot play with 22 points and 10 rebounds, and Mark Williams had 12 points, 10 rebounds and four blocked shots as Charlotte won its second straight game. The Hornets had 12 blocks in all, including five by backup center Nick Richards. Malaki Branham had 23 points and Keldon Johnson added 21 points for the Spurs.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.