Balkan clash: Croatia and Albania meet for the first time at Euro 2024

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Croatia faces Albania in their second match in Group B. Both teams lost their opening matches and can’t afford another defeat if they want to keep hope alive of advancing from the group stage. The match starts at 3 p.m. local time (9 a.m. EST) in Hamburg. Luka Modric’s Croatia is looking to rebound from a confidence-bruising 3-0 loss to Spain in the group opener. Albania stunned defending champion Italy with the quickest goal in European Championship history but conceded two goals later in the game in the 2-1 loss on June 15.

