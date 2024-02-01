Baldwin with 15 points, Dunn with 14 lead Penn State past Rutgers 61-46

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Ace Baldwin Jr. scored 15 points, D’Marco Dunn added 14 and Penn State defeated Rutgers 61-46. Baldwin added seven assists and five steals for the Nittany Lions. Dunn had seven rebounds and three steals. Gavin Griffiths had 11 points and Jamichael Davis 10 for Rutgers. Penn State led 44-35 near the 9-minute mark of the second half before Rutgers closed the gap with a layup by Davis and a jumper by Derek Simpson. With 8 minutes left, Penn State went on an 15-5 run in which Puff Johnson scored eight points, including the last six, for a 59-44 lead with 2 minutes to go.

