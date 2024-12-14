Baldwin sets school record 16 assists to lead Penn St. to 48-point win over Coppin St.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Yanic Konan Niederhauser scored 14 points and Ace Baldwin Jr. set a single-game program assists record and Penn State overwhelmed Coppin State 99-51. Baldwin, a fifth-year senior, recorded his fourth double-double of the season scoring 11 points and distributing 16 assists. Tom Doaty held the previous single-game record for assists, passing out 15 on Jan. 29, 1975 against Syracuse. Peter Oduro scored 15 points for Coppin State.

