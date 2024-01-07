Baldwin scores 25, big second half helps Penn State overcome Michigan 79-73

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ace Baldwin Jr. scored 25 points and Penn State scored 52 points in the second half to rally past Michigan 79-73 at the historic Palestra on the campus of the University of Pennsylvania. After trailing by as many as 14 points and never taking the lead in the first half, the Nittany Lions outscored Michigan 27-12 over the first 10 minutes of the second half. The Nittany Lions went on to lead by 11 points and Baldwin’s six-point run helped them maintain a nine-point advantage heading to the final two minutes. Michigan got within four points twice in the final minute, but Penn State made 7 of 8 from the line to secure the victory.

