Baldwin, Penn State starters carry scoring load beating Indiana 83-74

Ace Baldwin Jr. scored 15 of his 23 points in the first half and Qudus Wahab recorded a double-double and Penn State led for all the second half to beat Indiana 83-74. Wahab scored 11 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Each Penn State starter reached double-digit scoring. Malik Reneau scored 10 of his 27 points in the first half for IU. D’Marco Dunn’s layup with 16:40 remaining gave Penn State its largest lead at 47-35. Indiana got within 56-54 on a three-point play by Trey Galloway with 10:06 left but Zach Hicks immediately responded with a 3 and Indiana never got within five points the rest of the way.

