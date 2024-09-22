Balcer scores in comeback win for Racing Louisville over the Courage

Bethany Balcer converted a penalty in stoppage time to give Racing Louisville a 2-1 victory over the North Carolina Courage. With the victory, Lousiville moved above the playoff line and into eighth place in the National Women’s Soccer League standings. Brianna Pinto scored off a cross from Ashley Sanchez in the 42nd minute for the Courage and Emma Sears scored in the 78th minute to pull Louisville even. Yuki Nagasato scored in the 50th minute and the Houston Dash snapped a six-game losing streak with a 1-0 victory over the Seattle Reign. Ludmila scored early and the Chicago Red Stars defeated the San Diego Wave 1-0.

