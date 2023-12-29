Balanced UCLA pulls away in second half to defeat Oregon State 69-62 in Pac-12 opener

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Dylan Andrews scored 11 of his 13 points in the second half, Adem Bona also had 13 points and UCLA took control after halftime for a 69-62 win over Oregon State in the Pac-12 Conference opener for both teams. Dexter Akanno had 22 points for the Beavers. Will McClendon hit a jumper to put UCLA on top 37-35 five minutes into the second half, the Bruins’ first lead since 3-2. The Bruins reeled off 12 straight. After a 3-pointer by Andrews to make it 50-40, Lazar Stefanovic made two free throws after OSU coach Wayne Tinkle received a technical. On the ensuing possessions, McClendon’s layup made it 54-40 with nine minutes to go.

