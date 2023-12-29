Balanced UCLA pulls away in second half to defeat Oregon State 69-62 in Pac-12 opener

By The Associated Press
UCLA forward Adem Bona (3) looks to shoot over Oregon State center KC Ibekwe (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, in Corvallis, Ore. (AP Photo/Mark Ylen)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mark Ylen]

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Dylan Andrews scored 11 of his 13 points in the second half, Adem Bona also had 13 points and UCLA took control after halftime for a 69-62 win over Oregon State in the Pac-12 Conference opener for both teams. Dexter Akanno had 22 points for the Beavers. Will McClendon hit a jumper to put UCLA on top 37-35 five minutes into the second half, the Bruins’ first lead since 3-2. The Bruins reeled off 12 straight. After a 3-pointer by Andrews to make it 50-40, Lazar Stefanovic made two free throws after OSU coach Wayne Tinkle received a technical. On the ensuing possessions, McClendon’s layup made it 54-40 with nine minutes to go.

