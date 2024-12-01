Balanced UCF pulls away from Cal Baptist in the second half for 74-59 victory

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Keyshawn Hall scored 15 points, Darius Johnson and Moustapha Thiem each had 11 points, and UCF defeated California Baptist 74-59. Jordan Ivy-Curry added 10 points for the Knights, who led by only three points at halftime but pulled away in the second half with a 15-0 run. Dominique Daniels Jr. hit a 3-pointer for Cal Baptist and the game was tied for the last time, 36-36 early in the second half. UCF then scored the next 15 points with six coming from Hall on a 3-pointer and a three-point play. Several minutes later a 3-pointer by Ivy-Curry made it an 18-point game at 65-47 with just inside of 6 minutes to go.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.