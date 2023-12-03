Balanced scoring lifts No. 11 Gonzaga over USC 89-76

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Ryan Nembhard and Dusty Stromer each scored 15 points and No. 11 Gonzaga defeated Southern Cal 89-76 on Saturday night in the Las Vegas Invitational. The Bulldogs led wire-to-wire to extend their win streak to four in a row since dropping a 73-63 decision to No. 1 Purdue on Nov. 20 at the Maui Invitational. Graham Ike and Ben Gregg each added 14 for the Bulldogs. Gregg, who also grabbed eight rebounds, came off the bench to score 12 of his points in the second half when Ike was whistled for his fourth foul. Braden Huff added 12 points while Nolan Hickman chipped in with 10. USC’s Boogie Ellis led all scorers with 28 points and added seven rebounds. Freshman Isaiah Collier scored 14 for the Trojans.

