Balanced MTSU women cruise past North Texas 66-45

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Jalynn Gregory led a balanced attack with 15 points and No. 24 Middle Tennessee cruised to a 72-45 win over North Texas. Courtney Blakely, Kseniya Malashka and Anastasiia Boldyreva each scored 12 points for the Laidy Raiders, who have won six straight. Quincy Noble scored 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Mean Green, which went 2 of 14 from 3-point range and shot 37% overall. It was the 11th time this season Middle Tennessee held an opponent below 50 points. The Lady Raiders hit four 3-pointers and North Texas was 3-of-18 shooting in the first quarter as MTSU took a 20-6 lead. A 12-2 run in the second quarter helped stretch the lead to 37-19 at the half.

