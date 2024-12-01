Balance Utah takes over in 2nd half, hand No. 3 Notre Dame women 2nd straight loss 78-67

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Gianna Kneepkens scored 16 points, Kennady McQueen added 15 and Utah handed No. 3 Notre Dame its second-consecutive loss at the Cayman Islands Classic 78-67. As in Friday’s 76-68 loss to No. 17 TCU, one bad quarter doomed the Irish. They were 2 of 11 in the third against the Utes, then never got untracked afterwards. Jenna Johnson and Mat Wilke both added 14 points for Utah, which is 3-1 under Gavin Petersen after replacing Lynne Roberts she was named head coach of the Los Angeles Sparks. Sonia Citron scored 22 points to the lead the Irish. Liatu King had 16 with 11 rebounds. Hannah Hidalgo added 16 points.

