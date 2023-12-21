Balance leads No. 5 Texas women past UTRGV 104-51, Harmon reaches assist milestone

Rori Harmon scored 12 points and became the fastest Texas player to reach 500 assists and the fifth-ranked Longhorns cruised to a 104-51 win over UT Rio Grand Valley. All 12 Longhorns scored, seven of them in double figures and three joined Harmon with 12 points. It was a payback game for UTRGV, which played at Texas on less than a 24-hour notice after a scheduled team couldn’t make a game during the COVID season. A record crowd of 6,591 attended the game, the largest crowd to ever watch a women’s basketball in the Rio Grande Valley — 83 fans shy of the men’s record. Texas was 11 of 16 from 3-point range (69%) and shot 55% overall (39 of 71). Harmon had eight assists, giving the junior 501 in 79 games. Moore had nine rebounds. Iyana Dorsey had 19 points for the Vaqueros.

