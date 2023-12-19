Balanc, Tice power Quinnipiac to 77-57 victory over Holy Cross

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Matt Balanc scored 23 points, Amarri Tice had a double-double and Quinnipiac defeated Holy Cross 77-57. Balanc made 9 of 17 shots with three 3-pointers, adding eight rebounds for the Bobcats (8-3), Tice finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Joe Octave scored 13 points off the bench to lead the Crusaders (2-9), adding six rebounds.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.