Bal scores a career-high 25 points in Santa Clara’s 88-82 win over Oregon

DESTIN, Fla. (AP) — Adama Bal scored a career-high 25 points — 14 in less than five minutes in the second half — and his offensive eruption ignited Santa Clara and the Broncos beat Oregon 88-82 in the Emerald Coast Classic. The win sends Santa Clara to the championship game against Ohio State on Saturday. Bal’s basket with 16:03 left tied it at 46, almost five minutes and 12 points later, his three-point play gave the Broncos a 60-57 lead with 11:26 left. Oregon went on a 9-3 run and reduced its deficit to 84-80 but never got closer. Keeshawn Barthelemy scored 17 points for Oregon.

