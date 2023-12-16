Bal scores 23 points, Santa Clara holds off Washington State, 69-61

PHOENIX (AP) — Adama Bal scored 23 points and Santa Clara converted six straight free throws in the final minute to hold off Washington State 69-61 to win the Jerry Colangelo Classic in Phoenix. Santa Clara is now 4-2 in its last five meetings with the Cougars. The Broncos scheduled four games against Pac-12 Conference teams and is 3-1 in those games, beating Washington State, Stanford and Oregon and losing only at Cal 84-69.

