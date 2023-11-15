Bal, Marshall spark Santa Clara to 89-77 victory over Stanford

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Adama Bal had 23 points, Carlos Marshall Jr. scored 20 and Santa Clara knocked off Stanford 89-77 at Maples Pavilion. Santa Clara (3-0), which trailed by two at halftime, used back-to-back 3-pointers from Bal and Jalen Benjamin to take a 62-57 lead with 11:20 remaining. Stanford (2-1) pulled within three points on a Spencer Jones layup, but Bal answered with a 3-pointer for a 77-71 lead at the 3:22 mark and the Broncos maintained a two-possession lead from there. Maxime Reynaud led with Cardinal with a career-high 26 points and seven rebounds. Freshman Andrej Stojakovic had his best game so far, scoring 18 on 7-for-14 shooting with three 3-pointers.

