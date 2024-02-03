Baker’s 25 points power LSU to a 95-74 romp past Arkansas

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Will Baker scored 25 points and LSU recovered from a home court loss to No. 24 Alabama by cruising to a 95-74 win over Arkansas. A week after Alabama became the first LSU opponent to score more than 100 points, the Tigers (12-9, 4-4 Southeastern Conference) went on a 10-0 run early and took a double-digit lead less than eight minutes in on a 3 by Baker for a 20-7 lead and the Razorbacks never got within single digits the rest of the way. The Tigers’ lead reached 28 points, 95-67 before Arkansas scored the game’s final seven points to set the final margin.

