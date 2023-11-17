Baker’s 16 points lead way in LSU’s 66-62 win over North Texas

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Will Baker scored 16 points, Derek Fountain had 14 and LSU snapped a two-game skid with a 66-62 win over North Texas in the Charleston Classic. Jordan Wright added 12 points for the Tigers. Fountain’s bucket gave LSU the lead for good with just over four minutes left with the Tigers closing the game on a 10-5 run. Baker’s short jumper and Mike Williams III’s two free throws in the final minute gave the Tigers a seven-point lead UNT couldn’t overcome. Jason Edwards finished with 22 points for the Mean Green. Rubin Jones had 15 points and John Buggs III had 14 points.

