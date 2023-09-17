Baker throws 3 TD passes as Southern Illinois rallies to beat Southeast Missouri State 26-25

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Nic Baker threw for 458 yards and three touchdowns, two in the fourth quarter to Izaiah Hartup, and Southern Illinois beat Southeast Missouri State 26-25. Trailing 25-13 with 12:37 to play, Baker connected with Hartup with a 15-yard touchdown pass that pulled Southern Illinois (3-0) to within 25-20 with 7:40 remaining. About six minutes later, SIU’s Desman Hearns forced a Geno Hess fumble at the SEMO 47 and then Baker and Hartup connected on a 9-yard score with 11 seconds left. Paxton DeLaurent was 26-of-46 passing for 251 yards and threw one touchdown pass for Southeast Missouri State (1-2).

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.