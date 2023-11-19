Baker scores 23 and LSU finishes off Wake Forest 86-80 in overtime

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Will Baker had 23 points, LSU scored the last five points of overtime, and the Tigers defeated Wake Forest 86-80 in the fifth-place game of the Charleston Classic. Kevin Miller’s fastbreak layup gave the Demon Deacons a 76-74 lead one minute into overtime. It was their first lead of the game although there were three ties in the second half. LSU responded with a 3-pointer and a jumper by Tyrell Ward. Andrew Carr’s jumper got Wake Forest within 81-80 with a minute to go but Jalen Reed scored in the paint and LSU added three free throws to close out the win.

