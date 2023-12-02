Baker propels Georgia to 73-66 victory over Southeastern Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Will Baker finished with 18 points and seven rebounds to help LSU hold off Southeastern Louisiana 73-66. Baker followed a three-point play with a 3-pointer to give LSU a 26-22 lead with 8:45 remaining in the first half and the Tigers (5-3) never trailed again. SE Louisiana (2-6), which trailed 39-32 at halftime, battled to within 65-63 on two free throws from Nick Caldwell to cap an 11-1 run with 2:19 left to play. Caldwell missed a go-ahead 3-pointer after an LSU turnover and Baker and Mike Williams III combined for four straight free throws and a two-score lead with 53 seconds remaining. Caldwell buried his next 3-pointer, but Jordan Wright made four free throws in the final 26 seconds to wrap up the win.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.