Baker-Mazara comes off bench to score 19, lead No. 16 Auburn to 93-78 win over LSU

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Chad Baker-Mazara had 19 points and six steals off the bench and No. 16 Auburn won its ninth straight by double digits, 93-78 over LSU. Auburn had a season-high 16 steals and scored 26 points off of 17 total turnovers from LSU. Johni Broome added 18 points and seven rebounds for Auburn, which shot 40% on 3-pointers and 87.1% from the free-throw line. Auburn led by 28 in the second half. LSU was led by Trae Hannibal and Jordan Wright with 18 points each.

