Baker Mayfield’s future is Buccaneers’ top priority entering offseason for NFC South champs

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers feel they’ve built a strong foundation for continued success. The biggest question the NFC South champions face in the coming months is whether the team’s future includes the much-traveled quarterback. Mayfield resurrected his career by replacing Tom Brady and leading the Bucs to a third straight division title. Mayfield reiterated after Sunday’s 31-23 NFC divisional round playoff loss to the Detroit Lions that he would like remain to with Tampa Bay. While the Bucs are open to the prospect of a long-term deal, talks have not yet begun with the 28-year-old. Mayfield has already played for four teams.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.