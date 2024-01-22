Baker Mayfield’s future is Buccaneers’ top priority entering offseason for NFC South champs

By FRED GOODALL The Associated Press
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield addresses the media after an NFL football NFC divisional playoff game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Carlos Osorio]

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers feel they’ve built a strong foundation for continued success. The biggest question the NFC South champions face in the coming months is whether the team’s future includes the much-traveled quarterback. Mayfield resurrected his career by replacing Tom Brady and leading the Bucs to a third straight division title. Mayfield reiterated after Sunday’s 31-23 NFC divisional round playoff loss to the Detroit Lions that he would like remain to with Tampa Bay. While the Bucs are open to the prospect of a long-term deal, talks have not yet begun with the 28-year-old. Mayfield has already played for four teams.

