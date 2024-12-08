Baker Mayfield throws for 3 TDs, Bucs take over 1st in NFC South with 28-13 win over Raiders

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The surging Tampa Bay Buccaneers are back over .500, a fourth straight NFC South title within reach.

Now, they hope to finish the task by building on a three-game winning streak that’s propelled them to the top of the division following a stretch in which they lost five of six games.

“It’s one thing getting to first place. It’s a whole other thing staying there,” coach Todd Bowles said after Sunday’s sloppy 28-13 win over the reeling Las Vegas Raiders. “We’ve got four games left. It’s going to be a battle all the way through. We have to come ready every week.”

Baker Mayfield threw for 295 yards and three touchdowns, and the Bucs won for the third straight week against a last-place opponent to move ahead of fading Atlanta in the NFC South.

The Falcons, who hold a tiebreaker advantage after sweeping the season series between the rivals, have lost four in a row.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end K'Lavon Chaisson (44) sacks Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris O'Meara

“It doesn’t have to be pretty. Obviously, there are a lot of things that I would personally like to have back, but it’s a resilient group. We play for each other,” Mayfield said. “Guys step up when other people go down and that’s what football is all about. It teaches you life lessons.”

Mayfield tossed scoring passes of 15 yards and 29 yards to rookie Jalen McMillan. Rachaad White scored on a 5-yard reception and a 3-yard run for the Bucs, who pulled away in the second half after the Raiders (2-11) lost quarterback Aidan O’Connell to a knee injury that coach Antonio Pierce said “doesn’t look good.”

O’Connell was carted off the field after being shoved to the ground by Bucs defensive lineman Calijah Kancey after throwing a pass late in the third quarter.

The quarterback, in his second game back after being sidelined nearly six weeks with a broken thumb, remained on the ground after an 8-yard, third-down completion to Jakobi Meyers. Kancey chased O’Connell out of the pocket toward the Bucs sideline and shoved him from behind after the ball was released.

Kancey was not penalized for a late hit.

“Prayers to him. I pray for a speedy recovery,” Kancey said. “I hope everything’s good on their end. I definitely took a knee and prayed for him.”

White rushed for 90 yards on 17 carries. His TD run in the fourth quarter put Tampa Bay up 21-10. McMillan’s second TD finished an 80-yard drive and put the game out of reach after Desmond Ridder led the Raiders to a field goal that got Las Vegas within 21-13 with three minutes remaining.

The Raiders have lost an NFL-high nine straight games.

“I appreciate the effort, the grit, the fight,” Pierce said. “Listen, it’s tough. And these guys, they’re not flinching or blinking. They still believe. … All of those guys are fighting until the very end. Proud of the effort.”

Mayfield turned the ball over three times in the first half to help the Raiders stay close.

O’Connell fumbled one play after Mayfield tossed his first interception. But four plays later, Raiders linebacker Amari Burney sacked Mayfield, forcing a fumble that led to O’Connell’s 1-yard TD run that trimmed Tampa Bay’s early lead to 14-7.

The fumble recovery by Tre’von Moehrig was the first by the Las Vegas defense this season. Jack Jones’ end zone interception denied Mayfield an opportunity to build on a 14-10 lead just before halftime.

Raiders tight end Brock Bowers, who began the day leading the NFL in receptions with 84, had three catches for 49 yards and broke Sam LaPorta’s year-old record for receptions in a season by a rookie tight end. LaPorta had 86 catches for the Detroit Lions in 2023.

“It’s cool, but it would be cooler with some more wins,” Bowers said.

“He’s having a great individual year,” Pierce added. “I wish it could lead to more success for our team.”

Injuries

Raiders: O’Connell left the game with 1:23 remaining in the third quarter and was replaced by Ridder. O’Connell finished 11 of 19 passing 104 yards and an interception. He was sacked once.

Buccaneers: Played without LB K.J. Britt (ankle), S Mike Edwards (hamstring), CB Josh Hayes (hamstring) and OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (ankle). S Antoine Winfield Jr. (knee) and RB Bucky Irving (back) left in the second quarter and did not return. WR Ryan Miller (concussion) departed in the fourth quarter.

Up next

Raiders: Host Atlanta on Monday, Dec. 16.

Buccaneers: Visit the Los Angeles Chargers next Sunday.

___

NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

