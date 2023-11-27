Baker Mayfield returns from ankle injury, but can’t rally Bucs in 27-20 loss at Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield played the tough guy role perfectly Sunday. He shook off a right ankle injury and returned to the game after missing just two plays. He did everything he could to evade Indianapolis’ pass rushers, to rally the Bucs from an early 14-point deficit and to finish the game. Mayfield wasn’t as efficient or effective after suffering the injury and his two turnovers proved costly in a critical 27-20 loss at Indianapolis.

