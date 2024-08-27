Baker Mayfield-led Buccaneers feel they have all the pieces necessary to be a Super Bowl contender

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won’t be satisfied with merely making the playoffs for a fifth consecutive season. The three-time defending NFC South champs are thinking Super Bowl after spending generously to retain quarterback Baker Mayfield, receiver Mike Evans, linebacker Lavonte David and All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield, Jr., plus make left tackle Tristan Wirfs the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history. The Bucs are the only NFC team to make the playoffs each of the past four seasons. But with Mayfield looking to build on last year’s strong finish, coach Todd Bowles and his players think the team has every thing it takes to be a Super Bowl contender.

