Baker Mayfield, high-flying Bucs visit Chargers in matchup of teams with winning records

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) passes in the pocket against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris O'Meara]

The Los Angeles Chargers host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in a showdown of contenders looking to strengthen their playoff positioning. The Buccaneers have won three in a row to move to the top of the NFC South. The Chargers are one of three teams at 8-5 holding onto a AFC wild-card spot.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.