Baker Mayfield, high-flying Bucs visit Chargers in matchup of teams with winning records

The Los Angeles Chargers host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in a showdown of contenders looking to strengthen their playoff positioning. The Buccaneers have won three in a row to move to the top of the NFC South. The Chargers are one of three teams at 8-5 holding onto a AFC wild-card spot.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.