Baker Mayfield has high praise for new Buccaneers OC Liam Coen. The QB hopes to stay in Tampa Bay

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Baker Mayfield’s comeback journey brought him to Las Vegas even though the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell two wins short. Mayfield revived his career with the Buccaneers a year after he was dumped by two teams. He replaced an iconic player in Tom Brady, led the Buccaneers to a third straight NFC South title and a playoff rout over Philadelphia while earning a spot in the Pro Bowl and becoming a finalist for the AP NFL Comeback Player of the Year award. Now, Mayfield is set to get paid. He’ll be a free agent and the Buccaneers want to keep him. The feeling is mutual.

