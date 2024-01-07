Baker Mayfield gets measure of redemption vs Panthers after Bucs win NFC South title at Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The coincidence wasn’t lost on Baker Mayfield. Standing in the same room at Bank of America Stadium where he was informed late last season by the Carolina Panthers he was being released, Mayfield talked about winning an NFC South championship with his new team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Personal redemption. Check. For Mayfield, returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2020 was satisfying and not only because it came against the Panthers. But it was because he’s struggled to find career stability playing for his fourth team in three seasons.

