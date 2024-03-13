Baker Mayfield excited about Buccaneers’ push to retain core of roster in free agency

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Moments after Tampa Bay was eliminated from the NFL playoffs, Baker Mayfield spoke about the impending challenge the Buccaneers faced in trying to keep a talented roster together this offseason. The quarterback said retaining him and other key players set to become free agents would require “some sacrifices.” Mayfield finalized a three-year deal worth up to $115 million on Wednesday. The team has also been able to retain star receiver Mike Evans, veteran linebacker Lavonte David and kicker Chase McLaughlin. Keeping the core of the roster intact is vital, so Mayfield says he’s not concerned about whether he potentially left money on the negotiating table.

