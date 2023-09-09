Baker guides Southern Illinois over Northern Illinois 14-11 for the first FCS-over-FBS result

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Nic Baker and Ro Elliott ran for first-half touchdowns and FCS-member Southern Illinois held on for a 14-11 victory over Northern Illinois. Baker, who also passed for 148 yards, scored on an 8-yard run with 1:58 left in the first quarter to put the Salukis (2-0) up 7-0. Elliot pushed the lead to 14-0 early in the second quarter with a 10-yard scoring run. Jake Seibert’s 27-yard field goal pulled the Huskies (1-1) within 11 points at halftime. The only scoring in the second half came 47 seconds into the final quarter when Rocky Lombardi connected with Kacper Rutkiewicz for a 62-yard touchdown and then converted the two-point pass to get the Huskies within three points.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.