Bajema, Smith lead Utah to 90-57 rout of Arizona State at Pac-12 Tournament

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Cole Bajema scored a career-high 22 points, Deivon Smith was one assist shy of his fourth triple-double of the season and Utah rolled over Arizona State 90-57 in the Pac-12 Tournament. No. 6-seeded Utah will play No. 3 Colorado in a quarterfinal on Thursday. Bajema hit 6 of 9 3-pointers and 7 of 11 shots overall. Smith had 15 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. Hunter Erickson had 11 points and Gabe Madsen 10 for the Utes. Frankie Collins scored 20 points and Kamari Lands 11 for Arizona State.

