Bairstow stranded on 99 as England takes control of 4th Ashes test

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Revenge was sweet for Jonny Bairstow despite running out of partners one run short of his century as England scored 592 all out to take a commanding innings lead of 275 runs over Australia on the third day of the fourth Ashes test. In reply Australia was 39-1 at tea in its second innings. It trails England by 236 runs. Australia opener Usman Khawaja was out for 18. England resumed on 384-4 and dominated right to the end of the innings as Bairstow and James Anderson shared a 66-run partnership for the 10th wicket. Anderson got only five of those runs and was trapped leg before wicket by Cameron Green to leave Bairstow stranded on 99 not out in 81 balls.

