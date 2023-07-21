Bairstow and Wood push England closer to Ashes-leveling victory

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — England has grabbed four Australia wickets to press closer to an Ashes-series leveling victory on day three of the fourth test in Manchester. England posted a rapidfire 592 for a massive first-innings lead of 275. Australia was then reduced to 113-4 in its second innings by stumps at Old Trafford. Marnus Labuschagne was defying England on 44 and Mitch Marsh was with him on 1. Mark Wood’s extra pace and timely insertions into the attack made the difference as he dismissed Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith and Travis Head cheaply to pass 100 test wickets, and Chris Woakes bagged David Warner. England forced the pace of its innings at 5 1/2 runs per over ahead of forecasted bad weather this weekend.

