Baille and Danty return to France team for 3rd RWC pool game against Namibia

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Prop Cyril Baille has recovered from a calf injury and returns to the France team along with center Jonathan Danty for the team’s third Rugby World Cup pool game against Namibia on Thursday. France coach Fabien Galthié had included Baille, Danty and backrower Anthony Jelonch in his initial World Cup squad, even though they were working their way back from injury. Danty picked up a hamstring strain in the final warmup game against Australia and wins his 24th cap while Baille earns his 45th. Galthié has selected his first-choice halves Antoine Dupont, who returns as captain, and Matthieu Jalibert.

