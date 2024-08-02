Bailey Zappe has gone from Patriots’ starting QB to competing for a roster spot

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The only quarterback on the Patriots’ roster to have started a game for New England over the past two seasons is something of a forgotten man at this year’s training camp. Bailey Zappe made six starts for the Patriots in 2023 and two as a rookie a year earlier. Now he’s fighting for a roster spot, stuck behind veteran Jacoby Brissett and first-round draft pick Drake Maye on the depth chart. Zappe’s competition for the No. 3 spot is another rookie, Joe Milton III. If Zappe hopes to remain a Patriot in September, the 25-year-old needs to demonstrate that he has more value and upside than Milton.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.