Bailey Zappe can’t provide Patriots with spark; new QB gets blanked by Chargers

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots were hoping for a spark courtesy of Bailey Zappe. Instead, the list of dreadful performances from New England’s quarterbacks added another tale of woe in miserable weather conditions. The quarterback switch that’s been a topic de jour in recent weeks saw the Patriots produce more of the same with Zappe’s final stat line in a 6-0 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers resembling the numbers that led to coach Bill Belichick pivoting away from Mac Jones. In his first start of the season and third of his career, Zappe averaged 5.7 yards per pass attempt with his longest completion going for 27 yards. The Patriots failed to score a touchdown for the second time in three weeks and lost their fifth straight game.

