Bailey Zappe appears likely to make his 2nd straight start for the offensively challenged Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — All signs point to quarterback Bailey Zappe making his second straight start for the New England Patriots on Thursday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The 2022 fourth-round pick addressed the media from the podium on Tuesday. That’s usually a good sign when trying to figure out who will be under center for the Patriots’ next game. Zappe said he made some “misreads and misfires” during a 6-0 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers last Sunday. But he didn’t turn the ball over, which was a positive sign considering fellow QB Mac Jones has struggled in that area.

