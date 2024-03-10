Bailey Tardy picks up her first LPGA Tour win with victory at Blue Bay tournament in China

SANYA, China (AP) — Bailey Tardy picked up her first victory on the LPGA Tour, shooting a 7-under 65 in the final round of the Blue Bay tournament on China’s southern island of Hainan to win by four strokes ahead of Sarah Schmelzel. Tardy had a 19-under 269 for the 72-hole event. Schmelzel closed with a 69 on Sunday. Ayaka Furue finished in third place, five strokes back after a 65.

