Bailey, strong defense guide NC State past Northern Illinois 24-17

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — CJ Bailey scored on the ground and through the air as North Carolina State defeated visiting Northern Illinois 24-17 at Carter-Finley Stadium. Bailey, a true freshman making his second start for the Wolfpack, completed 13 of 20 passes for 108 yards. He supported a strong defensive effort from N.C. State that forced NIU into four crucial turnovers. Antario Brown paced the Huskies with 114 yards rushing on 28 carries. DK Kaufman scored on a defensive touchdown for N.C. State when he recovered a fumble in the second quarter.

