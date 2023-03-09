Bailey, No. 2 UCLA beat Colorado, advance to Pac-12 semis

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Freshman Amari Bailey scored a season-high 26 points and No. 2 UCLA beat Colorado 80-69 in the Pac-12 Conference Tournament quarterfinals. The Bruins kept pushing for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament with their 11th straight win. UCLA improved to 28-4. Bailey eclipsed his previous high of 24 points on Feb. 9 at Oregon State. Tyger Campbell scored 18 points for the Bruins, Jaime Jaquez Jr. had 16 and Adem Bona totaled 11 points and 10 rebounds. Tristan da Silva led Colorado with 17 points. The Buffaloes are 17-16. Colorado coach Tad Boyle was ejected in the final minute after arguing a call. He had to be restrained by his assistants before leaving the floor.

