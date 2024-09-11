Bailey Falter has no-hit bid for Pirates broken up in 7th inning against Marlins

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates left-hander Bailey Falter had a no-hit bid broken up with one out in the seventh inning against the Miami Marlins. The 27-year-old Falter allowed three walks before Jonah Bride dropped a single into left field. Falter (7-7, 4.45 ERA) struck out the side on 10 pitches in the first inning. In four seasons since debuting in 2021, Falter is 17-21 with a 4.65 ERA in 84 games (55 starts) for the Pirates and the Philadelphia Phillies.

