Bahrain’s track team is sanctioned over doping and blocked from naturalizing more athletes

MONACO (AP) — Bahrain’s track team will have to pause its successful strategy of naturalizing athletes from Africa after accepting a package of sanctions related to doping. World Athletics said Thursday that Bahrain had been restricted to a maximum of 10 athletes in the track and field events at the Paris Olympics, something which wasn’t announced at the time, and at next year’s world championships. World Athletics added it followed an investigation into two Bahraini athletes using blood transfusions at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and a coach who was serving a doping-related ban.

