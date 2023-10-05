Bahrain wins 10th Asian Games gold as runner Eunice Chumba places 1st in women’s marathon

HANGZHOU, China (AP) — The small island kingdom of Bahrain has won its 10th gold medal at the Asian Games as runner Eunice Chebichii Paul Chumba took first place in the women’s marathon. Chumba was only a few seconds ahead of silver medalist Zhang Deshun from China at the 35-kilometer mark. She broke away to finish 1 minute, 41 seconds ahead. Her winning time was 2:26:14. Host China continues to dominate the games in Hangzhou with more than 320 medals overall. More than half are gold.

