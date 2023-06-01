Bahl’s 5-hitter leads No. 1 seed Oklahoma past Stanford 2-0 in Women’s College World Series opener

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Jordy Bahl threw a five-hitter with 11 strikeouts to help two-time defending national champion Oklahoma beat Stanford 2-0 in its Women’s College World Series opener. Bahl outlasted Stanford pitcher NiJaree Canady. The nation’s leader in ERA gave up just four hits and one earned run in five innings against an Oklahoma team that leads the nation in scoring and batting average. Jayda Coleman’s RBI single in the fifth provided all the offense Oklahoma needed.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.