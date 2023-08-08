Bahamontes, the first Spaniard to win the Tour de France, dies at age 95

MADRID (AP) — The first Spaniard to win the Tour de France has died. Federico Martín Bahamontes was 95. He was known as one of the pioneers of Spanish cycling and won the Tour de France in 1959. The expert climber also won several stages of the main Grand Tour race. The Spanish cycling federation announced Bahamontes’ death. The cause of death was not immediately given.

