Bahamas stuns Argentina, moves closer to Paris Olympic basketball berth

SANTIAGO DEL ESTERO, Argentina (AP) — Bahamas has never sent its men’s basketball team to the Olympics. The island nation is one step closer to changing that. Eric Gordon scored 27 points, Buddy Hield added 17 and Bahamas stunned Argentina 82-75 to win one of the five Olympic pre-qualifying tournaments that were wrapping up around the world Sunday. The win sends Bahamas into another Olympic qualifying tournament in July 2024, one that will bring with it a chance to qualify for next summer’s Paris Games. Other pre-qualifying tournament winners Sunday included Cameroon, Bahrain, Croatia and Poland.

