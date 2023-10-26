Bahamas Bowl moving to Charlotte due to football stadium renovations in Nassau

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — This year’s Bahamas Bowl has been moved to Jerry Richardson Stadium on the campus of UNC Charlotte due to ongoing renovations at Thomas A. Robinson Stadium in Nassau, Bahamas. ESPN Events announced Thursday that the name of this year’s game will also be changed and will be announced in the coming weeks. The Bahamas Bowl is now scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 18. ESPN Events’ Myrtle Beach Bowl will move to 11 a.m. on Dec. 16. ESPN will televise both games. The Bahamas Bowl will feature teams from the Mid-American Conference and Conference USA. The game is expected to return to The Bahamas in 2024.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.