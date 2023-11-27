Bagwell, Glavine, Jones, Simmons and Thome among voters on Hall of Fame panel considering managers

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Hall of Fame players Jeff Bagwell, Tom Glavine, Chipper Jones, Ted Simmons and Jim Thome are among 16 members of the contemporary era committee that will consider an eight-man Hall of Fame ballot that includes managers Jim Leyland, Lou Piniella, Cito Gaston and Davey Johnson. Manager Joe Torre and Commissioner Bud Selig also are on the committee that convenes Sunday along with Sandy Alderson, Bill DeWitt, Michael Hill, Ken Kendrick, Andy MacPhail, Phyllis Merhige, Sean Forman, Jack O’Connell and Jesus Ortiz. The ballot also includes umpires Joe West and Ed Montague, former National League President Bill White and former general manager Hank Peters.

